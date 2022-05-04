Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

NYSE EFC opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. The company has a market cap of $953.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after acquiring an additional 687,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 207,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 152,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

