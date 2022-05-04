Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
NYSE EFC opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. The company has a market cap of $953.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after acquiring an additional 687,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 207,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 152,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
