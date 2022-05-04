Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EARN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

