Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

NYSE:EARN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.