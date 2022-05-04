Emerson Electric Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

EMR opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

