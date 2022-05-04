Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.97. Emerson Electric also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,248,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 105,852 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

