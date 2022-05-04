Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.03-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.03 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

