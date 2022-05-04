Enbridge Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.
ENB stock opened at C$56.30 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The firm has a market cap of C$114.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.23.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.53.
Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
