Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.29.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE:EDR opened at 22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 27.63 and its 200 day moving average is 29.12. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.