ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NDRA opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.