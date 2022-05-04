Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Critical Contrast

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Ormat Technologies 9.36% 3.94% 1.89%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generación Chile and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $76.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ormat Technologies pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $663.08 million 6.62 $62.09 million $1.16 67.52

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

