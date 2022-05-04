Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post $644.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.10 million and the highest is $661.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $685.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

