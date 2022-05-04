Energous (WATT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 98.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.89.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
