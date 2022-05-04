Energous (WATT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 98.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Energous by 2,038.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energous by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

