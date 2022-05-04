Enjoy Technology (ENJY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Enjoy Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect Enjoy Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENJY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
