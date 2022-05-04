Enjoy Technology (ENJY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Enjoy Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect Enjoy Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENJY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENJY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.