Enovix (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Enovix has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06.
In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.