Enovix (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Enovix has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

