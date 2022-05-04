Epizyme (EPZM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPZM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,466. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

