Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. Equifax has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

