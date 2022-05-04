Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

