Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

HXL stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,253.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $796,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

