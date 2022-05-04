Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

EQBK stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

