Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of EQC opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
