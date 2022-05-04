Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

NYSE:EQR opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

