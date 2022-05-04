Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

