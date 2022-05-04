Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $322.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $227.49 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

