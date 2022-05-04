Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $322.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.
Shares of EL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $227.49 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.