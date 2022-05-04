Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $320.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.
EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.60.
EL stock opened at $245.52 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
