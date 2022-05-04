Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of ETD opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

