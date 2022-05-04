Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) vs. International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Financial Analysis

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.33 billion 5.33 $493.51 million $3.41 28.69 International Money Express $459.21 million 1.80 $46.84 million $1.19 18.15

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Etsy and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 6 12 0 2.67 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $204.71, indicating a potential upside of 108.63%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.19% 83.06% 15.04% International Money Express 10.20% 43.03% 17.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats International Money Express on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

