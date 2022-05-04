European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

