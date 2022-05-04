Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

