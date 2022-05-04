Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Vernon Irvin Sells 794 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

