Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.