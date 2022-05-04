EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Update

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

