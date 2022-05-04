Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.