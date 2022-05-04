Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
