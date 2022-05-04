EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

