EVgo (EVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EVgo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $575,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

