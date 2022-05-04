EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

EVGO stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

