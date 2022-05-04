EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post sales of $121.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.67 million and the lowest is $117.60 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $106.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $556.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of EVOP opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

