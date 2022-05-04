Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844,019. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.75. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.