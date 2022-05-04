Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844,019. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.75. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Evoke Pharma shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

