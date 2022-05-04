Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.23 Million

Brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) to post sales of $289.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $215.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $713,051. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Evolent Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after buying an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.