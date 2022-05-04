Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Exagen has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. Exagen has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exagen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

