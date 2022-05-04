Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Exagen has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. Exagen has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exagen (XGN)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.