ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average of $132.24. ExlService has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

