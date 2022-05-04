eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,671. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in eXp World by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

