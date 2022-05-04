eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,671. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in eXp World by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
