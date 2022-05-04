Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.7 days.
OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Extendicare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extendicare (EXETF)
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.