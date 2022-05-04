Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.7 days.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Several research analysts have commented on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

