Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 888,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of EXTN opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Exterran (Get Rating)
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
