Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Fabege AB has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

FBGGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 130 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

