Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,179. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

