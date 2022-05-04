Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.99) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,030 ($37.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,264.44 ($28.29).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,716 ($21.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,762.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($35.87).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

