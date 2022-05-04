FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, analysts expect FGI Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

FGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

