FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

