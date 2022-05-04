Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.
Several research firms recently commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.59.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiera Capital (FRRPF)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.