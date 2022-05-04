Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

